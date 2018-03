March 27 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PERCENT

* CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)