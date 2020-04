BRIEF-Citigroup Reports ICG Revenues Of $12.5 Billion Increased 25%

April 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP INC QTRLY EFFICIENCY RATIO 51.1%

* CITIGROUP INC - QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $12.5 BILLION INCREASED 25%

* CITIGROUP INC - EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CITIGROUP INC - QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUES OF $4.8 BILLION INCREASED 39%, REFLECTING STRENGTH IN RATES AND CURRENCIES AND COMMODITIES

* CITIGROUP INC - CREDIT RESERVE BUILD OF $4.89 BILLION IN Q1 2020

* CITIGROUP INC -CITIGROUP’S END-OF-PERIOD LOANS WERE $721 BILLION AS OF QUARTER END, UP 6% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* CITIGROUP INC QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.2 BILLION INCREASED 1% ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS

* CITIGROUP INC QTRLY NORTH AMERICA CITI-BRANDED CARDS REVENUES OF $2.3 BILLION INCREASED 7%, REFLECTING VOLUME GROWTH AS WELL AS SPREAD EXPANSION

* CITIGROUP INC - CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $20.8 BILLION AT QUARTER END VERSUS $12.3 BILLION AT THE END OF THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* CITIGROUP INC QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION INCREASED 39%

* CITIGROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 12% FROM PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD, PRIMARILY REFLECTING HIGHER REVENUES IN FIXED INCOME MARKETS AND EQUITY MARKETS

* CITIGROUP - “DETERIORATING ECONOMIC OUTLOOK & TRANSITION TO NEW CURRENT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS STANDARD CAUSED US TO BUILD SIGNIFICANT LOAN LOSS RESERVES”

* CITIGROUP INC - COST OF CREDIT OF $7.0 BILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2020 COMPARED TO $2.0 BILLION IN THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* CITIGROUP - QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE INCREASED 39% WITH STRONG PERFORMANCE IN DERIVATIVES, INCLUDING INCREASE IN CLIENT ACTIVITY DUE TO HIGHER VOLATILITY

* CITIGROUP - QTRLY CORPORATE/OTHER LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES OF $535 MILLION VERSUS $56 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD DRIVEN BY HIGHER COST OF CREDIT

* CITIGROUP INC - CITIGROUP'S END-OF-PERIOD DEPOSITS WERE $1.2 TRILLION AS OF QUARTER END, AN INCREASE OF 15% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD