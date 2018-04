BRIEF-Citigroup Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share of $1.68

April 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.68

* QUARTERLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BILLION, UP 3 PERCENT

* Q1 REV VIEW $18.86 BLN - THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTER-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 12.1 PCT VS 12.4 PCT AT Q4-END

* QUARTER-END SUPPLEMENTARY LEVERAGE RATIO 6.7 PCT VS 6.7 PCT AT Q4-END

* QUARTERLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BILLION VERSUS $1.71 BILLION

* TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT QUARTER-END $61.02 VS $60.16 AT Q4-END

* CITIGROUP INC SAYS IN Q1, CO RECOGNIZED REVENUE GROWTH IN BOTH CARDS AND RETAIL BANKING IN ALL REGIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: