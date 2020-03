BRIEF-Citigroup Says CEO Michael Corbat's FY2019 Total Compensation Was $25.5 Million

March 11 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP INC SAYS CEO MICHAEL CORBAT’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $25.5 MILLION VERSUS $24.2 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* CITIGROUP INC SAYS CFO MARK MASON’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.8 MILLION

* CITIGROUP INC SAYS JANE FRASER, CEO, GLOBAL CONSUMER BANKING, FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $17.3 MILLION VERSUS $9.5 MILLION IN FY 2018

* CITIGROUP INC SAYS CHIEF RISK OFFICER, BRADFORD HU’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.4 MILLION

* CITIGROUP INC SAYS FORMER CEO, GLOBAL CONSUMER BANKING, STEPHEN BIRD’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.5 MILLION VERSUS $11.3 MILLION IN FY 2018

* CITIGROUP - FOR 2019, RATIO OF CEO ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES ESTIMATED TO BE 482 TO 1