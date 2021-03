March 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP SAYS OFFERING A RAPID AT-HOME COVID-19 TESTING OPTION TO SOME OF OUR U.S. COLLEAGUES WHO CONTINUE TO BE WORKING IN OUR BRANCHES, OFFICES

* CITIGROUP SAYS OUR INTENT IS TO MAKE AT-HOME TESTING WIDELY AVAILABLE TO MORE COLLEAGUES IN THE COMING MONTHS Source text: citi.us/3qt3WJS Further company coverage: