BRIEF-Citigroup Says Qtrly ICG Revenues Of $8.1 Bln Decreased 1 Pct

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CITIGROUP INC - QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BILLION INCREASED 6%

* CITIGROUP INC QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $8.1 BILLION DECREASED 1%

* CITIGROUP - CITIGROUP‘S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BILLION AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.1 BILLION AT END OF PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* CITIGROUP - FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUES OF $2.4 BILLION IN Q4 DECREASED 18 PERCENT

* CITIGROUP QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE OF $530 MILLION, DOWN 23%

* CITIGROUP - QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE FALL PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY EPISODIC LOSS IN DERIVATIVES OF ABOUT $130 MILLION, RELATED TO A SINGLE CLIENT EVENT