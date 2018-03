March 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP - FOR 2017, MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES (OTHER THAN CEO) $48,249, AND ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO WAS $17.8 MILLION

* CITIGROUP INC - FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1‍​‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2panXYX) Further company coverage: