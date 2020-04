April 27 (Reuters) - Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CITIUS ANNOUNCES PRE-IND SUBMISSION TO FDA UNDER THE CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT ACCELERATION PROGRAM FOR A NOVEL STEM CELL THERAPY FOR ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS) IN COVID-19

* CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANY'S GOAL TO INITIATE CLINICAL TRIAL IN PATIENTS IN 2020