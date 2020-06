June 26 (Reuters) - Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CITIUS RECEIVES FDA RESPONSE ON PRE-INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (PIND) APPLICATION FOR ITS INDUCED MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS (IMSCS) TO TREAT ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS) IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INTENDS TO SUBMIT AN IND APPLICATION FOR ITS IMSC THERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH ARDS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: