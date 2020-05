May 13 (Reuters) - Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CITIUS ANNOUNCES DATA ON NOVECITE MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS (NC-MSCS) TO BE PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF GENE AND CELL THERAPY (ASGCT) ANNUAL MEETING

* CITIUS - DATA TO BE PRESENTED SHOW THAT NC-MSCS SECRETE HIGHER LEVELS OF ANTI-INFLAMMATORY PROTEINS COMPARED TO MSCS DERIVED FROM BONE MARROW