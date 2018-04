April 27 (Reuters) - Citizens Community Bancorp Inc :

* CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. EARNS $1.34 MILLION FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER 2018; COMMUNITY BANKING LOAN PORTFOLIO UP 2.9% FROM FIRST FISCAL QUARTER 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $7.4 MILLION FOR Q2 FISCAL 2018, COMPARED TO $7.5 MILLION FOR Q1 FISCAL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: