March 26 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc:

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $750 MILLION OF CITIZENS BANK, N.A. SENIOR NOTES

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC - $750 MILLION NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MILLION 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MILLION FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: