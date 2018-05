May 24 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc:

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF SUBORDINATED NOTES

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP - REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL - REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: