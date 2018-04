April 20 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc:

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $388 MILLION AND DILUTED EPS OF $0.78

* Q1 REVENUE $1.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.46 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MILLION VERSUS $1,005 MILLION