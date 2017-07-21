FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group reports Q2 net income $318 mln, EPS $0.63
July 21, 2017 / 11:07 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group reports Q2 net income $318 mln, EPS $0.63

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc

* Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports second quarter net income of $318 million and diluted eps of $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 1 percent to $1.4 billion

* Citizens Financial Group Inc - board of directors declared a q3 cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, an increase of $0.04 per share

* Qtrly net interest income of $1.0 billion increased $21 million

* Q2 tangible book value per common share of $26.61 increased 2%

* Citizens Financial Group Inc - received a non-objection to 2017 ccar capital plan, which includes up to $850 million in share repurchases

* Citizens Financial -new top iv program expected to deliver pre-tax run-rate expense & revenue enhancements in range of $90 million-$105 million by end of 2018

* Citizens Financial Group Inc - 2017 ccar capital plan includes ability to increase quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

