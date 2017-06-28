FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group sees common share repurchases of up to $850 mln for Q4 period beginning July 1, 2017
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group sees common share repurchases of up to $850 mln for Q4 period beginning July 1, 2017

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc:

* Citizens Financial Group Inc sees common share repurchases of up to $850 million for four-quarter period beginning july 1, 2017

* Citizens Financial Group Inc sees potential to raise quarterly dividends to $0.22 per share beginning in 2018

* Citizens Financial Group Inc - potential proposed quarterly dividends of $0.18 per share beginning in q3 2017, which represents a 29% increase from Q2 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.