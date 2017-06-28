BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group sees common share repurchases of up to $850 mln for Q4 period beginning July 1, 2017

June 28 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc:

* Citizens Financial Group Inc sees common share repurchases of up to $850 million for four-quarter period beginning july 1, 2017

* Citizens Financial Group Inc sees potential to raise quarterly dividends to $0.22 per share beginning in 2018

* Citizens Financial Group Inc - potential proposed quarterly dividends of $0.18 per share beginning in q3 2017, which represents a 29% increase from Q2 2017.