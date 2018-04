April 25 (Reuters) - Citizens Inc:

* CITIZENS INC SAYS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE ACCEPTING LIFE INSURANCE APPLICATIONS FROM BRAZILIAN RESIDENTS OR CITIZENS

* CITIZENS - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DISCONTINUING ACCEPTANCE OF LIFE INSURANCE APPLICATIONS FROM BRAZILIAN CITIZENS TO BE MATERIAL

* CITIZENS INC - CO IS CONTINUING WITH ITS STRATEGIC REVIEW AND MAY MAKE FURTHER CHANGES TO ITS BUSINESS MODEL IN FUTURE Source text : [bit.ly/2HRAKKw] Further company coverage: