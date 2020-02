Feb 13 (Reuters) - Citizens Inc:

* SAYS GRANT G. TEAFF TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD

* SAYS GERALD W. SHIELDS APPOINTED VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* ELECTION OF JERRY DAVIS, JR. AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, REPLACING ROBERT B. SLOAN, JR. Source text: (bit.ly/2SLx7cn) Further company coverage: