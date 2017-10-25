BRIEF-Citrix reports sees FY 2018 revenue up about 1 to 2 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc:

* Citrix reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $691 million versus I/B/E/S view $691.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.79 to $4.81 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.80 to $2.93 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up about 1 to 2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.63, revenue view $2.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S