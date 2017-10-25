FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Citrix reports sees FY 2018 revenue up about 1 to 2 pct
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:35 PM / in 38 minutes

BRIEF-Citrix reports sees FY 2018 revenue up about 1 to 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc:

* Citrix reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $691 million versus I/B/E/S view $691.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.79 to $4.81 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.80 to $2.93 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up about 1 to 2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.63, revenue view $2.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.