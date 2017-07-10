FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Citrix says Henshall to be paid initial base salary of $1 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2017 / 8:46 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Citrix says Henshall to be paid initial base salary of $1 mln

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc

* Citrix Systems Inc - David J. Henshall will be paid an initial base salary of $1.0 million

* Citrix Systems - ‍in connection with his promotion, Henshall will receive an equity grant consisting of $2.5 million of time-based restricted stock units

* Citrix Systems Inc - ‍in connection with his promotion, Henshall will receive an equity grant also consisting of $2.5 million of performance-based RSU

* Citrix Systems Inc - ‍Henshall will be eligible to receive annual equity awards with a target value of $8.0 million beginning in 2018​ Source: (bit.ly/2tBsVR5) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.