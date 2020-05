May 25 (Reuters) - City Chic Collective Ltd:

* STARTED STAGED REOPENING OF AU AND NZ STORES

* ELIGIBLE FOR JOBKEEPER IN AUSTRALIA & WAGE SUBSIDY SCHEME IN NZ

* GLOBAL OPERATIONS TRADED PROFITABLY DURING COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

* ACHIEVED 57% ONLINE SALES GROWTH DURING STORE CLOSURES VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR