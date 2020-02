Feb 20 (Reuters) - City Chic Collective Ltd:

* CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LTD - HY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 39.0% TO $104.8 MILLION

* CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE - IF DISRUPTION TO PRODUCTION FROM CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES, SEES IMPACT ON STOCK LEVEL & SALES FOR ANZ OPERATIONS IN LAST QUARTER OF FY20