March 27 (Reuters) - City Chic Collective Ltd:

* WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS AUSTRALIAN STORES BY END OF WEEK

* FOR THE NEXT MONTH, WILL NOT STAND DOWN ANY FULL TIME AND PART TIME STORE TEAM MEMBERS

* MATERIALLY REDUCING INVENTORY INTAKE AND HOLDING SPEND ON NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO CUT COSTS

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE IN RESPONSE TO DIRECTIVES BY AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENTS AROUND SOCIAL DISTANCING