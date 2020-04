BRIEF-City Developments Announces Further Rental Rebates In April And May For Retail Tenants

April 6 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd:

* TARGETED RENTAL REBATES DISBURSED TO QUALIFYING RETAIL TENANTS IN MARCH

* FURTHER RENTAL REBATES AMOUNTING TO 100% IN APRIL AND 50% IN MAY FOR RETAIL TENANTS

* COMMITS RENTAL RELIEF AND SUPPORT INITIATIVES TOTALLING OVER S$17 MILLION FOR TENANTS

* ALL MALL-WIDE PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES WILL BE SUSPENDED AND SOME SECTIONS OF CO’S MALLS MAY BE CLOSED FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY

* ALL NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES WITHIN CDL BUILDINGS WILL BE CLOSED FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY 2020