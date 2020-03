March 25 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd:

* UNIT CDL INVESTMENTS NEW ZEALAND CONFIDENT ALL AGREEMENTS FOR SALE OF LAND IT CURRENTLY HOLDS WILL SETTLE DURING THIS YEAR

* UNIT SEES DELAYS IN REGULATORY SITE INSPECTIONS AND ISSUANCE OF TITLES GIVEN IMMINENT LOCK DOWN OF NON-ESSENTIAL SERVICES

* UNIT SAYS SALES ACTIVITY NOT AFFECTED BY LOCK DOWN

* UNIT ADVISED ALL OF ITS CONTRACTORS TO STOP DEVELOPMENT WORKS IMMEDIATELY