22 days ago
BRIEF-City Holding Company Q2 earnings per share $0.94
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-City Holding Company Q2 earnings per share $0.94

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - City Holding Co:

* City Holding Company announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.94

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* City Holding Co - net interest income increased from $30.4 million during Q1 of 2017 to $31.3 million during q2 of 2017

* City Holding Co - recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.5 million in Q2 of 2017, compared to $1.1 million for comparable period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

