BRIEF-City Lodge Hotels Says Group Is Experiencing A Significant Downturn In Occupancies

March 24 (Reuters) - City Lodge Hotels Ltd:

* JSE: CLH - IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP OPERATIONS

* CITY LODGE HOTELS LTD - TO DATE A NUMBER OF PROACTIVE COST CONTAINMENT MEASURES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED

* CITY LODGE HOTELS LTD - PRIOR TO ANNOUNCEMENT OF LOCKDOWN, GROUP HAD PLANNED FOR TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF 24 OF ITS 62 HOTELS.

* CITY LODGE HOTELS LTD - GROUP IS EXPERIENCING A SIGNIFICANT DOWNTURN IN OCCUPANCIES

* CITY LODGE HOTELS LTD - IS UNDER REVIEW AND WILL NO DOUBT RESULT IN FURTHER CLOSURES