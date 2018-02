Feb 15 (Reuters) - City Lodge Hotels Ltd:

* ‍HY TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED BY 0,5% TO R787,1 MILLION​

* HY ‍FULLY DILUTED NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED BY 11,8% TO 400,6 CENTS​

* ‍HY NORMALISED PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR GROUP DECREASED BY 12,1% TO R241,8 MILLION​

* CITY LODGE - APPROVED AND DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND NUMBER 58 OF 253,0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE (GROSS) IN RESPECT OF SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DEC 2017​