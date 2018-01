BRIEF-City Of London Group Provides Update On ‍Banking Licence Strategy​

Jan 31 (Reuters) - City Of London Group Plc:

* ‍BANKING LICENCE STRATEGY UPDATE​

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A FORMAL AGREEMENT WITH TEAM COMPRISING JASON OAKLEY, ADRIAN GOLUMBINA AND BRYCE GLOVER​

* ‍UNDER DEAL, ACQUIRING 73% EQUITY INTEREST IN ECHO FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD, A RECENTLY ESTABLISHED CO WITH NO MATERIAL ASSETS OR LIABILITIES​

* ‍REMAINING 27% EQUITY INTEREST IN ECHO FINANCIAL WILL BE HELD BY JASON OAKLEY, 15%; ADRIAN GOLUMBINA, 10%; AND BRYCE GLOVER, 2%​

* ‍MAXIMUM POTENTIAL COMMITMENT IS £8.65M, OF WHICH £5.4M IS TO BE SATISFIED IN COLG SHARES AND REMAINDER IN CASH​