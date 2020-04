BRIEF-City Of London Group Reviews Outstanding Loans, Engages With Borrowers

April 6 (Reuters) - City of London Group PLC:

* CITY OF LONDON GROUP PLC - REVIEWING ALL OF OUR OUTSTANDING LOANS AND ENGAGING WITH OUR BORROWERS,

* CITY OF LONDON GROUP PLC - COLG’S SUBSIDIARY, MILTON HOMES, BELIEVES SALES MAY SLOW AND REVERSIONS MAY INCREASE.

* CITY OF LONDON GROUP PLC - THERE IS POTENTIALLY GREATER VALUATION VOLATILITY WITH MILTON HOMES AS A CONSEQUENCE OF COVID-19.

* CITY OF LONDON GROUP PLC - CAML WILL GO INTO RUN OFF & ALL NEW BUSINESS WILL BE ORIGINATED IN RECOGNISE FROM AUTHORISATION.