a month ago
July 19, 2017 / 6:22 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-City Of London Investment Group sees FY pretax profit of 11.6 mln stg

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - City Of London Investment Group Plc :

* Funds under management were $4.7 billion (3.6 billion stg) at 30 June 2017 (2016: $4.0 billion or 3.0 billion stg)

* Net asset flows for year in emerging markets were negative C $306 million (as clients rebalanced into significant EM equity gains)

* Net mandate wins of C $125 million are confirmed for early in new financial year

* For year to 30 June 2017, group expects that pre-tax profits will be approximately 11.6 mln stg(2016: 8.0 mln stg)

* Recommending an increased final dividend of 17p per share (2016: 16p) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

