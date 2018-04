April 10 (Reuters) - City of London Investment Management Company Limited:

* CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD SAYS U.S. COURT DENIED MOTIONS MADE BY CHINA FUND INC IN ITS LEGAL ACTION AGAINST CITY OF LONDON

* CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD SAYS IT REPRESENTS CLIENTS WHO ARE BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF ABOUT 27.6% OF CHINA FUND INC’S OUTSTANDING SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: