BRIEF-City Of London Investment Management Urges 2 Directors To Resign From China Fund's Board

March 26 (Reuters) - City of London Investment Management Company Limited:

* CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - ISSUED STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO CHINA FUND’S ANNOUNCEMENT OF POSTPONEMENT OF ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS IT REPRESENTS CLIENTS WHO ARE BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF ABOUT 27.2% OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF CHINA FUND

* CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS “WE URGE” CHINA FUND’S BOARD “TO ADD OUR TWO DIRECTOR NOMINEES, JULIAN REID & RICH SILVER,” TO THE BOARD

* CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS "WE URGE" CHINA FUND'S BOARD "FOR THE TWO INCUMBENT DIRECTORS, JOE ROGERS AND RICHARD SHORE, TO RESIGN"