BRIEF-City Of Vancouver & Airbnb Reached An Agreement For Short-Term Rentals

* CITY OF VANCOUVER AND AIRBNB HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT THAT SUPPORTS THE IMPLEMENTATION OF VANCOUVER’S NEW SHORT-TERM RENTAL REGULATIONS

* THE CITY OF VANCOUVER SAYS AIRBNB WILL REQUIRE HOSTS IN VANCOUVER TO UPDATE SHORT-TERM RENTAL LISTINGS TO DISPLAY A BUSINESS LICENCE

* THE CITY OF VANCOUVER SAYS BEGINNING APRIL 19, AIRBNB WILL INCLUDE A FIELD FOR ALL HOSTS TO LIST SHORT-TERM RENTAL BUSINESS LICENCE

* THE CITY OF VANCOUVER SAYS AFTER AUGUST 31, AIRBNB WILL DEACTIVATE EXISTING LISTINGS THAT DO NOT INCLUDE A BUSINESS LICENCE

* THE CITY OF VANCOUVER - STARTING APRIL 19, VANCOUVER OWNERS & RENTERS CAN APPLY ONLINE FOR LICENCE TO OPERATE SHORT-TERM RENTALS FROM THEIR PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE

* THE CITY OF VANCOUVER - AIRBNB WILL PROVIDE LIST OF ALL VANCOUVER LICENCES, ASSOCIATED ADDRESSES THAT SHORT-TERM RENT VIA AIRBNB TO VANCOUVER ON A QTRLY BASIS