BRIEF-City Office REIT Announces New $250 Mln Unsecured Credit Facility

March 19 (Reuters) - City Office Reit Inc:

* CITY OFFICE REIT ANNOUNCES NEW $250 MILLION UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* CITY OFFICE REIT INC - REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* CITY OFFICE REIT - UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MILLION

* CITY OFFICE REIT - UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MILLION

* CITY OFFICE REIT INC - UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022