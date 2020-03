BRIEF-City Pub Group Proposes To Raise Up To 22 Million Pounds

March 27 (Reuters) - City Pub Group PLC:

* CITY PUB GROUP PLC - PROPOSING TO RAISE UP TO £22 MILLION, BEFORE EXPENSES, BY WAY OF A PLACING TO RAISE UP TO £15 MILLION

* CITY PUB GROUP PLC - OPEN OFFER TO RAISE UP TO APPROXIMATELY £7 MILLION AT A PRICE OF 50 PENCE PER SHARE

* CITY PUB GROUP PLC - FOR FIRST 11 WEEKS TO 15 MARCH 2020, TOTAL TURNOVER WAS UP 11% AGAINST SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* CITY PUB GROUP PLC - FOR FIRST 11 WEEKS TO 15 MARCH 2020 LIKE FOR LIKE SALES FOR SAME PERIOD WERE DOWN 4.5%

* CITY PUB GROUP PLC - FOR 12 WEEKS TO 22 MARCH 2020, TOTAL TURNOVER WAS UP 2.5% AGAINST SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR