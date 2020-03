BRIEF-City Pub Says For 11 Weeks To March 15, Turnover Up 11%

March 17 (Reuters) - City Pub Group PLC:

* CITY PUB GROUP - FOR 11 WEEKS TO 15 MARCH, TURNOVER UP 11% AGAINST SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR. LFL SALES DOWN 4.5%

* CITY PUB GROUP - RECENT TRADING IMPACTED BY COVID-19, ITS WIDER EFFECTS MAINLY ON SPORT, SOME SITES WITNESSED NOTICEABLE REDUCTIONS IN TRADE

* CITY PUB - DIFFICULT TO ASSESS EXTENT TO WHICH VORUS COULD IMPACT TRADING, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AT THIS TIME

* CITY PUB GROUP PLC - EXPECT A MATERIAL REDUCTION TO EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 DUE TO COVID-19

* CITY PUB GROUP - TAKING MEASURES TO CUT COSTS AND PRESERVE CASH, INCLUDING REDUCTION IN EMPLOYEE COSTS ACROSS HEAD OFFICE AND AT SITE LEVEL

* CITY PUB GROUP - MEASURES INCLUDE REDUCTIONS IN DIRECTOR SALARIES OF 25%, REVIEWING TRADING HOURS TO REDUCE NON-PRODUCTIVE OPENING TIMES

* CITY PUB GROUP - MEASURES INCLUDE REDUCTION IN OTHER VARIABLE COSTS E.G. SKY/BT SPORT, ENTERTAINMENT, WHERE APPLICABLE

* CITY PUB - SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO MAINTAIN OPERATIONS FOR AT LEAST ANOTHER 6 MONTHS WITHOUT FURTHER CAPITAL EVEN IF GOVERNMENT MANDATES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF PUBS

* CITY PUB GROUP PLC - ALSO ENTERING INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH ITS LANDLORDS TO SEEK RENT HOLIDAYS FOR NEXT 3-6 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: