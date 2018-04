April 30 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International:

* CITYCENTER ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN

* CITYCENTER HOLDINGS SAYS WILL SEEK TO RAISE $200 MILLION IN AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN UNDER ITS EXISTING SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT

* CITYCENTER HOLDINGS - TO USE PROCEEDS OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN, CASH ON HAND, TO PAY DIVIDEND OF $400 MILLION TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: