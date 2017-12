Dec 12(Reuters) - Citychamp Dartong Co Ltd

* Says co’s Fujian-based new energy technology unit signs agreement with Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter (Chinese Academy of Sciences), for cooperation on establishment of new energy materials and devices related laboratory

* Says two entities will also cooperate on establishment of new energy vehicles related R&D platform

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J3pPn5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)