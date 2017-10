Sept 20 (Reuters) - CITYCON OYJ:

* CITYCON DECIDED ON A QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

* ‍EQUITY REPAYMENT OF EUR 0.0325 PER SHARE BE DISTRIBUTED FROM INVESTED UNRESTRICTED EQUITY FUND OF COMPANY​

* ‍EQUITY REPAYMENT WILL BE PAID ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)