Sept 13 (Reuters) - CITYCON OYJ:

* CITYCON GROUP INTENDS TO ISSUE NOK-DENOMINATED BOND

* ‍INTENDS TO ISSUE A NOK-DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED BOND WITH A MATURITY OF EIGHT YEARS IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO NOK 1,000 MILLION​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM ANY POTENTIAL BOND ISSUE WOULD BE USED TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES OF GROUP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)