March 22 (Reuters) - Cityfibre Infrastructure Holdings Plc :

* ‍PETERBOROUGH NAMED AS NEXT FTTP CITY ROLL-OUT​

* ‍CITYFIBRE TO INVEST AT LEAST £30 MILLION TO EXPAND FULL FIBRE COVERAGE IN PETERBOROUGH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VODAFONE​