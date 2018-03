March 15 (Reuters) - Civeo Corp:

* ‍CIVEO AMENDS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH NORALTA LODGE​

* ‍AMENDING AGREEMENT DOES NOT AFFECT VALIDITY OF ANY PROXY CARD OR VOTING INSTRUCTIONS THAT CIVEO SHAREHOLDERS MAY HAVE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED

* ‍AGREEMENT AMENDS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PLACE AN ADDITIONAL C$30 MILLION OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION INTO AN ESCROW ACCOUNT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: