Feb 22 (Reuters) - Civeo Corp:

* CIVEO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $100 MILLION TO $105 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $101.3 MILLION

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CIVEO EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY INCREASED COMPARED TO 2017​

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $92.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S