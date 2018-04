BRIEF-Civeo Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.42

April 27 (Reuters) - Civeo Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE $101.5 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS OF $55.5 MILLION REPRESENTS A $56.0 MILLION PRE-TAX LOSS RESULTING IN PART FROM A $28.7 MILLION IMPAIRMENT CHARGE

* CIVEO EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION TO $25 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* CIVEO - FOR 2018, CO EXPECTS EBITDA OF $93 MILLION TO $100 MILLION, INCLUSIVE OF OPERATIONS ACQUIRED IN NORALTA AND LOUISIANA ACQUISITIONS

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, CO EXPECTS EBITDA OF $28 MILLION TO $30 MILLION