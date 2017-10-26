FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Civeo reports Q3 loss per share $0.17
Sections
Featured
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
Exclusive
CYBER RISK
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 10:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Civeo reports Q3 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Civeo Corp

* Civeo reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $95 million to $99 million

* Q3 revenue $97.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $92.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $376 million to $380 million

* Civeo Corp - ‍Expects capital expenditures of approximately $12 to $15 million for full year 2017​

* Civeo Corp - Sees ‍for full year of 2017, adjusted EBITDA of $63 million to $66 million​

* For Q4 2017, Civeo expects adjusted EBITDA of $13 million to $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.