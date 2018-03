March 28 (Reuters) - Civeo Corp:

* CIVEO SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SHARE ISSUANCE PROPOSAL FOR PENDING ACQUISITION OF NORALTA LODGE

* CIVEO CORP - ‍EXPECTS TO CLOSE ACQUISITION ON OR ABOUT APRIL 2, 2018​

* CIVEO CORP - ABOUT 75% OF CO'S SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED, WITH ABOUT 98% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL