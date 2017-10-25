BRIEF-Civitas Solutions announces acquisition of Mentis Neuro Rehabilitation

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc
* Civitas Solutions announces acquisition of Mentis Neuro Rehabilitation, leading provider of specialty-rehabilitation services with services in Texas and Ohio
* Civitas Solutions Inc - in connection with acquisition, a wholly-owned unit of Civitas entered into amendment no. 6 to its credit agreement
* Civitas Solutions Inc - amendment no. 6 provided for an additional $75 million term loan
* Civitas Solutions Inc - net proceeds of additional term loan were used by Civitas to pay purchase price for acquisition of Mentis