BRIEF-Civitas Solutions announces acquisition of Mentis Neuro Rehabilitation
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 9:35 PM / in 20 minutes

BRIEF-Civitas Solutions announces acquisition of Mentis Neuro Rehabilitation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc

* Civitas Solutions announces acquisition of Mentis Neuro Rehabilitation, leading provider of specialty-rehabilitation services with services in Texas and Ohio

* Civitas Solutions Inc - ‍in connection with acquisition, a wholly-owned unit of Civitas entered into amendment no. 6 to its credit agreement​

* Civitas Solutions Inc - ‍amendment no. 6 provided for an additional $75 million term loan​

* Civitas Solutions Inc - ‍net proceeds of additional term loan were used by Civitas to pay purchase price for acquisition of Mentis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
