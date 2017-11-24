BRIEF-Civitas Solutions says units of co entered into amendment no. 7 to credit agreement dated as of Jan 31, 2014​

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc
* Civitas Solutions Inc - on Nov 21, units of co, entered into amendment no. 7 to credit agreement dated as of January 31, 2014 - SEC Filing
* Civitas Solutions says amendment increased revolving commitments under senior credit agreement from $120.0 million to $160 million - SEC Filing
* Civitas Solutions Inc - amendment extended maturity date for $90 million of revolving commitments to January 31, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2zBMjSv) Further company coverage: