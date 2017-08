Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ciwen Media Co Ltd

* Says two units signed exclusive purchase agreement for video program with a Shanghai-based media firm

* Says two units grant exclusive right of network dissemination of TV drama to the Shanghai-based media firm, with royalty of 800 million yuan or 760 million yuan

